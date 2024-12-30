Justin Bieber believes Jesus is with him because he can feel the Lord’s “goodness”.

The ‘Baby’ singer, 30, has been a long-time Christian and often shares posts about his faith online – and once again stressed it in a Christmas post.

He said on his Instagram stories: “How can I really believe Jesus is with me?

“Well for me Justin, it’s simply his goodness that keeps convincing me. Every time I thought he wouldn’t show up for me he always has, I’m convinced he’s the perfect patient presence that guides, directs and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, and restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal.”

Justin completed his post with a “I do believe” sticker.

His post comes months after it was reported Justin struggled to process the sex abuse allegations being levelled at his former mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who has been jailed since September on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Justin and the rapper had a close friendship during the early years of the singer’s career, but US Weekly has reported the singer felt “completely disgusted” by the Combs scandal and wanted to distance himself from the Bad Boy Records founder.

A source told the outlet Justin has been advised to maintain a safe distance from anything related to the 55-year-old rapper.

The report also revealed the singer is focused on “protecting himself” as he navigates a “hard place mentally”.

A source added: “He has such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process.”

Referring to the birth of his first child Jack Blues Bieber in August with his 28-year-old model wife Hailey Bieber, the insider said: “His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy.”

The source added Justin is “thrilled" to be a father.