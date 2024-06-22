Kanye West reportedly splashed more than $50,000 on a dinner party in Paris for his friends.

The scandal-plagued rapper, 47, who was infamously dumped from a string of big-brand deals in the wake of his anti-Semitic outbursts and is being sued by a series of his former employees, is said to have paid the huge bill as he visits the French capital for Paris Fashion week alongside his 29-year-old wife Bianca Censori.

According to The Sun, Kanye spent $40,800 on wine at his bash as well as $3,100 on smoked salmon as he invited around 30 people to a private apartment in the Quartier Saint Germain des Pres.

The musician is said to have been joined by a group of “friends, French collaborators, and music and sports industry contacts all in town for the annual fashion parties”, an insider said.

They added: “Kanye loves to be a great host. He isn’t afraid to spend tons of money on food and drink.

“He loves Paris and French cuisine.”

Kanye apparently spent $40,000 on drinks alone for the evening, which is said to have included a wine list of five bottles of Pinot Noir, costing a $3,950 each, as well as Bordeaux bottles at $1,000 each and $7,440 worth of Dom Perignon champagne and six bottles of Cristal Brut.

The rapper is said to have paired the drink with fine caviar and top French-reared steak.

He reportedly also ordered 12 portions of Caviar Petrossian at $320 per 30 grams, along with $3,100 of smoked salmon, and $1,340 of steak.

It comes days after Kanye was accused of sending explicit messages about his sex life to his former assistant.

The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper is said to have sent the apparently unsolicited notes to Lauren Pisciotta, who has lodged a harassment lawsuit against the entertainer.

Her suit was originally lodged on 3 June, and newly obtained extracts from the legal papers state Kanye allegedly sent a message to his ex-employee, including one that said he liked women he is dating cheat on him with more well-endowed men.

Kanye has denied all the allegations in the lawsuit, saying they are “baseless” and amount to “blackmail”.

He is also being sued by former Donda Academy employees, including a man named Benjamin Deshon Provo, who claims the rapper “berated” him because of the colour of his skin.

Another ex-staff member, Trevor Phillips, alleged in a suit lodged in April Kanye flaunted nude photos of a female friend to other colleagues and once simulated touching himself in front of him during a meeting.