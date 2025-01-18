Katy Perry relished "catching up" with Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour.

Katy Perry attended a Taylor Swift concert in 2024

The 40-year-old pop star watched Taylor, 35, perform while she was on tour in Australia, and Katy loved spending time with her one-time rival.

Katy told Capital: "I actually went and did a show in Australia very quickly and I had one day off before the show. I had one day off and I was like, ‘Hey girl, I’m gonna come to the show’ and she was so excited."

Katy found Taylor's fanbase to be "an adorable, sweet community".

The pop star - who attended one of Taylor's shows in Sydney - shared: "I was so excited. People gave me bracelets, and I think Rita Ora gave me a bracelet.

"I loved it. It’s just like a big community - an adorable, sweet community."

Katy also relished spending some time with Taylor after the show.

She said: "I got to see her and we got to catch up. I love her so much."

By contrast, Taylor previously accused Katy of trying to "sabotage" one of her tours.

The chart-topping star accused Katy of trying to poach some of her back-up dancers ahead of an arena tour.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2014, Taylor said: "She did something so horrible. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business.

"She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational - you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it."

Despite this, Katy and Taylor subsequently ended their feud, with Katy even starring in Taylor's 'You Need To Calm Down' music video in 2019.