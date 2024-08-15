Katy Perry is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The 39-year-old pop star will be honoured at the annual awards show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on September 11.

Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events for Paramount, said in a statement: "Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon."

Katy will also perform a medley of her biggest hits live at the awards show, including 'Roar', 'Dark Horse', 'Firework' and 'California Gurls'.

Bruce added: "With her game-changing creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world’s biggest stages. Katy’s prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs with a can’t-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."

Shakira received the Video Vanguard Award award in 2023, while previous winners include the likes of Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, and Michael Jackson.

Meanwhile, MTV recently announced that the show had been moved to September 11.

The ceremony was moved to a new date because of a presidential debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10.

Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for this year's VMAs.

The 34-year-old singer - who won seven VMAs in 2023 - has received ten nominations in total, including eight for 'Fortnight', her collaboration with Post Malone.

'Fortnight' is in contention for the Video of the Year accolade, which is considered to be the most prestigious of all of the awards.

Taylor is contention for the Artist of the Year gong, too, although she'll face stiff competition from Sabrina, Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, and SZA.

Elsewhere, Post Malone has received as many as nine nominations, including nods in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration categories.