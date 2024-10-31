Keke Palmer is "proud" of Darius Jackson now.

Keke Palmer feels proud of Darius Jackson

The 'Nope' actress obtained a domestic violence restraining order against her former boyfriend - with whom she has 20-month-old son Leodis - last November and after making various accusations against one another, they eventually went through court=ordered mediation and settled amicably on a joint custody agreement, and the 31-year-old star has found peace and forgiveness.

She told People magazine of the former NFL player, who recently entered the military: “I’m so proud of him and happy for him. I feel very at ease now knowing things are under control.”

Despite accusing Darius of abusive behaviour, Keke never wanted their son to think he was a "monster".

She wrote in her new book 'Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative': “I wish I could say he was terrible the entire time or that I was ... but it wasn’t that black-and-white and that was the problem.

“I didn’t want my son to think his father is a monster, because I don’t."

The 'Hustlers' actress recalled how the pair initially had a "spiritual" connection and helped one another through feelings of loneliness.

She reflected: “It was like, not only is this the person, but this is the time. It felt very spiritual for Darius and I.

"We had separate lonelinesses, and we created a space for us to exist in that loneliness together. And then we wanted to have a son. Leo was very planned.”

Keke previously acknowledged that life hasn't always gone the way she'd hoped, but she has faith that things will be OK in the end.

She told Teen Vogue magazine: “I think life is bittersweet in that way.

"How I feel about life is that you go through so many different things and it always ends up somewhere beautiful. Sometimes we don't get what we want, but it all will make sense if you give it a chance. It'll make sense because God doesn't forget. It all comes back around.”