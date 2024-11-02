Keke Palmer will only share personal information with the public if it carries a "bigger meaning".

Keke Palmer is careful about what she shares

The 31-year-old star has previously spoken about her relationship troubles and her battles with anxiety and depression - but Keke is still careful about what she shares with fans.

Asked how she decides what she shares with the public, Keke told the Guardian newspaper: "I don’t know if I have a super-salaciously interesting life.

"But it can’t just be for entertainment’s sake, it has to have a bigger meaning. Not in terms of, like, world peace, but if I’m going to get personal, if I’m going to get real with you, then how can it be of service?"

Keke actually developed a big following on social media when she started producing skits and sketches on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

At the time, Keke didn't appreciate that it would change the course of her career and open up new opportunities for her.

She said: "Content creation is a great thing to leverage and to diversify your portfolio.

"I wish I could say I immediately knew it was my way to freedom, but I really was just following the creativity bug."

Last year, Keke claimed that Hollywood is "just like any other industry".

The actress took to social media to respond to comments made by Taraji P. Henson, who revealed that she was "tired of working so hard" only to receive a "fraction" of her salary.

In response, Keke said on Instagram: "I keep a job because I HAVE to haha. We ALL work multiple jobs and we may like some but also because we HAVE to. To be successful and live in America it’s literally this way because of the cash to expense ratio and this is why entrepreneurship is so important but that in itself is expensive! (sic)"