Kevin Costner has insisted "people are supposed to be together" and his heart is open for love.

Kevin Costner admits his 'heart' is open to love

The 69-year-old actor's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner - with whom he has kids Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15 and 14-year-old Grace - filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage and while their separation was finalised in February 2024, he is still hopeful he'll find a romantic spark again with someone in the future.

On what the future holds in his personal life, the 'Horizon: An American Saga' filmmaker and star told Extra: "I've got this rope and it's holding on to four movies. I have to hold on to it.

"So, I'm doing that. My eyes are wide open, but I'm focused... My heart... well, people are supposed to be together.

"So, I'm sure that could happen for me.”

Kevin recently admitted he actually relates to contestants on 'The Bachelor' franchise when it comes to looking for love "in front of a billion people".

He told Entertainment Tonight: "You cannot not bump into that show. Even if you think you're going to bypass it sometimes, you just stop and look and wonder.

"It's really handsome people, beautiful women, and everybody's trying to create a relationship in front of a billion people. I have a little experience with that."

Kevin - who also has children Annie, 40, Lily, 37, Joe, 36, and Liam, 26, from previous relationships - was recently forced to respond to rumours he had found a spark with singer Jewel.

Appearing on Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show', the 'Yellowstone' star said: "Jewel and I are friends -- we've never gone out."

He added: "She's special, and I don't want these rumours to ruin our friendship, because that's what we have."

They met on billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s private island in 2023, where the ‘Who Will Save Your Soul’ singer held her Inspiring Children Foundation tennis fundraiser.

He said they had “tremendous conversations” but left the island as friends and nothing more.