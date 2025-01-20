Lamar Odom would love to be friends with Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar Odom stars in the trailer for the reality show

The 45-year-old former basketball player was married to Khloe between 2009 and 2016, and Lamar has revealed that he'd love to be friends with his ex-wife, following his surprise appearance on 'The Kardashians'.

Speaking on 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show', Lamar shared: "It would be a blessing just to be her friend."

Lamar actually appears in the trailer for the new series of 'The Kardashians'. But the retired sports star wasn't aware that their reunion would be filmed.

He explained: "I went there, and there were cameras there and I was like, ‘Oh, all right'. It’s cool, I understand it, you know."

Lamar and Khloe, 40, have had a turbulent relationship over the years. But the former NBA star suggested that things have mellowed in recent times.

He said: "You know, so much time has passed, and people have, you know, changed. I think for the better."

Asked whether he wants to rekindle his romance with Khloe, Lamar replied: "I don’t care. I think it’s healthy. I think it’s healthy sometimes to like, you know, move on. You know, in a healthy way.

"Like I said, it’d be a blessing just to be a friend, just to be around her."

Lamar also explained that Khloe's friend, Malika Haqq, played an instrumental role in organising the reunion.

He said: "I bumped into her in Las Vegas. I think it was Super Bowl weekend. She came to me, and said, ‘You know Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloe … it’s been years. You haven’t seen her if you’re up for it. I think I could make it happen.'"