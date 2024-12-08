Jack Antonoff inspired Lana Del Rey to get married.

Lana Del Rey tied the knot earlier this year

The 39-year-old singer married Jeremy Dufrene earlier this year, and Lana has now confessed to being inspired by Jack and his wife, actress Margaret Qualley.

Speaking at Variety's Hitmakers event, Lana shared: "I’m grateful for [Jack] for the example he gave me in his marriage to [Margaret].

"I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married, and why I met my amazing husband."

Lana acknowledged that her love life could easily be complicated by her celebrity status.

The singer - who has previously worked with Jack - said: "I feel like there’s a singers’ curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race.

"It’s super nerve-wracking to hold on to an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values and your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on. Especially when people think you probably don’t have any morals or values."

Lana previously revealed that she wanted to have a "simple" romance.

The award-winning music star told Vogue Italia: "Most of the people I met wanted Hollywood to be the third part in our relationship. When I get married, it’ll be to someone who, like me, believes that love is enough.

"I’ll be enough for him, and he’ll be enough for me. Someone to have children with if that happens, or just friends.

"I want it to be simple, I need to be with someone who wants to plan to stay home with me. Love is to be saved and that’s magic."