Lenny Kravitz dedicated his MTV VMAs win to his late mother.

The 'Are You Gonna Go My Way' hitmaker recalled attending the ceremony with his beloved mom, Roxie Roker, in 1993, two years before she died of cancer aged 66, upon receiving the Best Rock award for his song 'Human' on Wednesday (11.09.24).

He said in a pre-show segment before the main ceremony at New York City's UBS Arena in Long Island: “Wow. This is incredible. I am so grateful. Thirty-one years ago, my mother was with me at an award show, was at the VMAs, so I dedicate this to her.

“I thank God for this journey, this incredible journey. I thank Jesus for life.”

Prior to the VMAs, the 60-year-old musician shared a video from the 1993 event and said he would have his mother in his "heart" and mind when he returned to the awards.

He wrote on Instagram alongside the clip of him winning Best Male Video for 'Are You Gonna Go My Way': "Having my beautiful mother by my side at my first #VMAs 31 years ago is a moment I will always cherish.

"I’m looking forward to taking the stage all these years later where she will be in my heart."

Meanwhile, Lenny recently declared he's "ready for love".

The 'Fly Away' hitmaker - who has actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, 35, with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, 56 - believes he will find someone when he's not looking.

Asked if he has a partner or is looking for one, he told 'CBS Mornings' presenter Gayle King in May: "It's hard not to look. You know when you desire something you're looking for it, right? But I find that when you don't look is when you find it.

"And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years, 'I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm ready.' I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right?'

"But, I can say that I've have never felt how I feel now."