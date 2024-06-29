Usher doesn't listen to his critics.

The 45-year-old singer has insisted that he always focuses on himself and his career, rather listening to what other people have to say about him.

Speaking about his approach to life, Usher told 'Extra': "I don't believe what other people think about me ... I encourage people to do the same and not get caught up in what other people think about you. Be concerned about what you think about yourself."

Usher embarked on a Las Vegas residency in 2023, and the award-winning star has now suggested that it's given him a new lease of life.

He shared: "I love touring … Being able to have the moment that I did in Las Vegas to kind of reset and reignite the spark of excitement and entertainment, it’s been about fantasy for me. That fantasy became real in Las Vegas, and now I am travelling around the world to share more."

Usher performed the Super Bowl half-time show earlier this year, and the singer previously admitted that it was a landmark moment in his career.

The chart-topping singer explained that his performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was a "testament of dedication".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Sometimes affirmations and words of confirmation isn't enough. You have to put in the work ... This is just really a testament of dedication.

"I don't have this moment by myself. All of my fans that I bring with me, each and every person that had anything to do with the music, the creativity, everybody is a part of this celebratory moment. What I feel is that this is only the beginning."