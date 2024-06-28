Khloe Kardashian feels she was "made to be a mom".

Khloe Kardashian relishes the challenges of motherhood

The 40-year-old star - who has daughter True, five, and son Tatum, 23 months, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - has rubbished suggestions that she's "too mommy".

Khloe said on 'The Kardashians': "For some reason, I keep getting dissected and scrutinised for being 'too mommy.' Like you spend too much time with your kids, you never want to be social, you don't have any friends, but for me, I genuinely feel like I was made to be a mom and there's no other place I would rather be than here with my kids.

"But there's gonna be a time that my kids are gonna want to choose their friends over me. And right now, when I have the opportunity and the privilege of having dinner with my kids every night, I'm going to take advantage of that."

Khloe is determined to support her children through the landmark moments in their lives.

She said: "In 15 years, my kids are never going to be like, ‘I really wish you worked more. I really remember that time that you were at work late.’ They're going to be like, ‘Why the f*** weren't you there?’"

Meanwhile, Khloe is set to host a video podcast series on X.

The reality star has joined forces with the platform to create a 26-episode series that will blend Khloe's "boundary-pushing sense of humour with her signature relatability to tackle dilemmas ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd".

Khloe recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "I have a genuine curiosity about so many topics and I try to see the positive in everything. I can’t wait to explore, listen, and learn through this exciting journey. Thank you X for taking this ride with me."