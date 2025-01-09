Mandy Moore is "devastated and gutted" after her neighbourhood has been burned down in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 40-year-old star has revealed the Eaton Fire - which is around 30 miles east of the Pacific Palisades blaze - has rapidly spread through her neighborhood, as she shared heartbreaking images of building in her local area on fire.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home.

"I am devastated and gutted for those of us who've lost so much. I'm absolutely numb."

The 'This Is Us' actress - who has children August, three, Oscar, two, and Louise, three months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith - was "grateful" she managed to evacuate on Tuesday (07.01.25) with her loved ones and pets "before it was too late".

She wrote in a longer post: "I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets). "Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled.

"So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.

"Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control.

In an earlier post on her Instagram Story, Mandy admitted she was "trying to shield" her children from her "sadness and worry" about the situation.

She said: "Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immediate sadness and worry I feel.

"Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it."

Los Angeles has been plagued by fires since early Tuesday (07.01.25) morning, with monstrous flames blazing through 15,000 acres of land and forcing at least 30,000 people to evacuate.

Paris Hilton, 43, is also among the famous faces mourning the loss of a mansion to the blazes.

She posted on Instagram: “Heartbroken beyond words. (Broken heart emoji.)

“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. (Crying face emoji.)

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”