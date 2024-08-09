Marc Anthony's holiday home in the Dominican Republic has been damaged by a massive fire.

Marc Anthony's holiday home has been damaged by a fire

The singer's house - named El Oasis - caught fire and emergency services were called to extinguish the blaze, which broke out in the guest bungalows adjacent to the main villa, according to news outlet El Gordo y La Flaca.

The outlet reports a representative for the star confirmed Marc, 55, his wife Nadia Ferreira, 25, and their young son Marco were not at home at the time of the fire.

They added that no staff members were injured in the blaze.

Videos shared on social media show flames and clouds of thick black smoke surrounding the 10,000-square-foot property - which is part of the Casa de Campo Resort - before it was was tackled by firefighters who managed to extinguish it.

Marc and Nadia - who married in 2023 - live full-time in Florida and are believe to spend their holidays at the property in the Dominican Republic.

The marriage is Marc's fourth after he was previously wed to Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez and Shannon De Lima.

The couple welcomed their son in June 2023 but didn't reveal his name until after his first birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Nadia shared: "Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things … one of them being the greatest love that exists … being your mother, my son.”

Nadia added that was “no way to explain” the “infinite love” she feels for her child and the “excitement” she feels witnessing him grow as she teaches him new things every day. She added he was “the biggest blessing in my life” and signed off her note: My beloved Marco!”

Marc is also dad to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with singer/actress Jennifer.