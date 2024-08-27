Matthew Lawrence "chatted" with Rumer Willis on celebrity dating app Raya.

Matthew Lawrence connected with Rumer Willis on celebrity dating app Raya

The 'Mrs. Doubtfire' star, 44, claims he signed up to the exclusive app "as a joke" before finding love with TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas, 53, and the "only person" he can "verify" that he spoke to was Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's 37-year-old daughter.

Rumer found it hilarious that he had "Father of Dragons" on his bio in reference to 'Game of Thrones'.

Speaking on his 'Brotherly Love' podcast, he spilled: “I was [on it and] you know the only person who can verify it is Rumer Willis because we’ve chatted on there.

“She was on there for a moment too when she was single. I’m not kidding you — and she laughed at my ‘father of dragons’ bio.”

“This is 100 per cent true. I was on Raya for literally three weeks. I was doing it as a joke."

Matthew added: “I happened to know somebody because you have to be invited, you can’t just sign up.

“The only person I ran into on there was Rumer, and she was laughing at the fact that I was ‘father of dragons.’ It was funny.”

Before he started dating Chilli in 2022, Matthew was married to former 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Cheryl Burke, 40, for three years.

'No Scrubs' hitmaker Chilli previously gushed about her blossoming romance with the 'Boy Meets World' star.

She told The New York Post's Page Six column: "It’s real and there is nothing fake about it. I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are. "I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now [in my relationship] and I was OK with that."

She added of her man: "He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different."