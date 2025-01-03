Max George has returned to hospital following his emergency surgery last month where he had a pacemaker fitted.

Max George has returned to hospital following his heart surgery last month

The 36-year-old pop star has taken to social media to reveal that he is back in hospital following his recent heart surgery and explained that he had been feeling an odd sensation since having the pacemaker fitted as he asked fans if they knew anyone who had experienced the same thing.

Max - who was a member of the boy band The Wanted - wrote on Instagram: "I’m in the hospital tomorrow for another check-up because I’ve been getting this flicking feeling in the left side of my chest. I’m actually getting it right now.

"I was wondering if you guys knew what it might be or if you’ve experienced it yourself because the doctors aren’t too sure.

"Maybe it’s touching a nerve and it’ll go away in time or they might have to move a wire slightly but I’m all ears because all I’m doing is research. I know nothing about pacemakers. Any information I could get would be most appreciated."

The 'Glad You Came' hitmaker revealed last month that he needed to have a pacemaker fitted as he was suffering from an atrioventricular block.

Max wrote on Instagram: "Say hello to my little friend! Given the last 10 days, this is the best Christmas present I could’ve ever wished for.

"Pacemaker is in. Operation took around 2 and half hours. The main issue being some of my veins had collapsed where the wires were meant to go… But the surgeons and nurses at the NHS have been incredible. I owe everything to them.

"The surgeon kindly put my pacemaker just underneath a very special tattoo of mine... So I’m sure it’s being looked after. (sic)

"Few more tests to do due to inflamed lymph nodes on my lungs, but that’ll be easy work!

"Time to rest and then tackle life full on once again [heart emoji] Thank you for all your support. It’s meant a hell of a lot to myself and my family (sic)"