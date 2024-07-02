Mel C's “absolute dream” is to headline Glastonbury with the Spice Girls.

Mel C wants Spice Girls to play Glastonbury

The 'I Turn To You' singer - who played the Avalon Stage at the festival last year and had a DJ slot in 2022 - admitted it would be "quite nice" to take a turn on the Pyramid Stage at the annual music extravaganza, but it would be particularly special to do so with the rest of the 'Wannabe' hitmakers.

Speaking to Chris Moyles on Radio X, she said: "Well, it would be quite nice to do it on my own, wouldn’t it? I might have some new music out. Well, I will have some new music out next year.”

Asked if she wants to "do it with them other girls you used to be in a band with?", Mel replied: "Do you know what? I think there's room for both.

"The absolute ultimate would be to do it with the Spice Girls. There's nothing I would like more.

"But you know, while they're still making their minds up... I'll keep practising."

The 50-year-old singer laughly suggested people should "manifest" the group appearing in the hope it becomes such a strong rumour, organisers will feel compelled to book the 'Stop' singers.

She said: "Shall we start the rumour already? It doesn't get rumoured every year! It's something you never hear! Let's all manifest!"

This isn't the first time Mel has expressed a desire to play Glastonbury with Mel B, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham.

She said: "Glastonbury is so magical, and it’s the ultimate British festival without a doubt.

“One day a Spice Girls performance there would be a great thing. We would love to grace that stage.”

Asked if another reunion would include Victoria, she added: "That would be the ultimate dream. The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed.”