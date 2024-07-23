Miriam Margolyes is worried she "won't have enough money" to pay for carers as her health worsens.

Miriam Margolyes is worried about her financial future

The 83-year-old actress - who suffers with spinal stenosis - is still working on the likes of 'Call the Midwife' as well as recording videos for fans on Cameo, and she has opened up on the reason behind her continued commitments.

She told the Radio Times magazine: "I’m worried that I won’t have enough money for carers when I finally get paralysed or whatever it is that’s going to happen to me."

According to the NHS, spinal stenosis is the "narrowing of the spinal canal", which can caused "compression of the spinal nerves", leading to "back and/or leg pain".

The 'Harry Potter' star - who also released her memoir 'Oh Miriam!' last year - is "saving up" the money from her various lucrative projects to help in the future.

She explained: "I’m saving up cash so that I can pay people to look after me and my partner [Heather].

"We don’t have children, so I need to make sure I’m going to be looked after in the way that I’ve become accustomed."

Next month, she will be shown travelling on a mobility scooter in three-part BBC series 'Miriam Margolyes: a New Australian Adventure', and she initially ordered the show's bosses to avoid showing her struggling until she realised it could help others.

She said: "When I started kind of failing physically, I remember saying to directors and producers, please don’t show me clambering out of a car or climbing upstairs on my hands and knees.

"I didn’t want people to see that because I was embarrassed to see myself looking so pathetic."

Meanwhile, Miriam recently revealed she has pulled in £365,000 from Cameo alone since COVID-19, offering birthday messages, pep talks, roasts, advice or simply answering a question for at least £135 per clip.

Appearing on ITV daytime show 'Loose Women', she said: "One day I will need carers. I want to be comfortable and I want them to be properly paid for.

"It is really because I want to make money though and they pay me to do it."