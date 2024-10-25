Jordan Pickford and Tony Bellew have joined 'Celebrity Gogglebox'.

Jordan Pickford and Tony Bellew join Celebrity Gogglebox

The 30-year-old footballer has joined celebrity version of the Channel 4 reality show that films reactions to current television in aid of Stand Up to Cancer alongside boxing legend Tony, 41, and cannot wait to "do his bit" for the charity,

Jordan said: “I’m buzzing to join my mate Tony on our Gogglebox sofa for Stand Up to Cancer. It's not often you get to watch and chat about TV, while also making a difference. Everyone has been affected by cancer, so we wanted to do our bit to support this campaign which speeds up lifesaving cancer research.”

Meanwhile, former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' runner-up Tony joked that his co-star "better not start any fights" over the remote control because, given his career, he would surely win but still things that the whole thing will be an "amazing" evening for a good cause.

Tony said: "Jordan better not be thinking of starting any fights over the remote – I think we both know who would win that one! It’s going to be an amazing evening – what a great chance to kick back with one of my mates and enjoy some of the weeks’ best TV, all whilst helping raise money for a good cause.”

The duo have completed the lineup for the celebrity edition of the programme, and will be joining comedians Josh Widdicombe and Stephen Merchant, and actresses Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Saskia Reeves.

'Harry Potter' star Miriam Margolyes and 'Birds of a Feather' legend Lesley Joseph will also be a part of the show , along with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

'Celebrity Gogglebox' for Stand Up To Cancer is available to watch and stream on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday 25 October