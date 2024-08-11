Mollie King is pregnant with her second child.

Mollie King and Stuart Broad are expecting their second child together (c) Instagram

The former Saturday singer took to Instagram on Sunday (11.08.24) to reveal that she and her fiancé, former England cricketer Stuart Broad, are going to welcome a sibling for their 19-month-old daughter Annabella.

Mollie captioned her post - which featured Stuart kissing her baby bump with Annabella sat atop his shoulders: "Our baby girl is going to become a big sister. We can't wait to meet you, little one!"

The 37-year-old star previously described how being a mother to Annabella was her "proudest achievement" and that parenthood had transformed her life.

Mollie told Arcadia magazine last year: "Annabella is my proudest achievement.

"I just feel like I've learned so much from her, she's just changed my world.

"I feel like I've got a new best friend. So I feel like everything I do is for her and her future.

"It's so exciting to look into the future and just see her just being the main part of our life really."

Mollie has been engaged to Stuart since 2021 and explained recently that she hopes to marry the retired sports star in an intimate ceremony "in the next couple of years".

The BBC Radio 1 presenter told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: "We got engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic and then Annabella came into our lives, so it’s been hard to make that the main focus.

"But we do talk about it all the time and I hope we will do it in the next couple of years.

"We’re keen for it to be really small – our family and best friends – and we want it to feel like a celebration of love.

"We want to have our daughter there and to celebrate how lucky we feel to have found each other and to have created a little family that we absolutely adore."