Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey tie the knot

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are married.

The 32-year-old model and her NFL star partner tied the knot in her home state of Rhode Island on Saturday (29.06.24) and they chose a chapel in Watch Hill because Christian always wanted to wed in a church.

Olivia told Vogue.com: "That was our number one priority. It’s a covenant. It’s the beginning of the rest of your life—and it’s the union and bond of two people forever."

Olivia also revealed she chose a long-sleeve crepe crew neck Dolce and Gabbana ballgown because she wanted the dress to highlight the seriousness of her commitment to Christian.

She explained: "I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.

"It was exactly the same as the original sketch. This is the first, last, and only wedding dress I tried on.

"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant."

Olivia paired the dress with a 16-foot lace veil and opted for minimal makeup, with no mascara and no eyebrow gel.

The pair announced their engagement in April 2023 after four years of dating and Olivia previously explained that she wanted to stick to the old wedding tradition of refusing to let her beau see her in her wedding dress until she walks down the aisle.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "I know for sure we're not going to do a first look, so he won’t see me until I'm walking down the aisle.

"I think that that's a little less common these days."

