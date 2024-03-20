Lukas Gage has blamed his six-month marriage to Chris Appleton on a "manic episode".

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton were married for just six months

The former couple married last April after just two months of dating, only to separate six months later and now the 'Road House' actor admitted it was "absolutely unhinged" for them to move so quickly.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live!', host Andy Cohen said he was surprised the 28-year-old star had got married so quickly.

Lukas agreed: “Manic, absolutely unhinged. I had a manic episode for six months."

Referring to the fur coats he and Chris, 40, wore as they exchanged vows in Las Vegas during a ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, he added: "Those jackets, those furry jackets…

"What happened to me? I don’t know, literally, what went through my head. But we live and we learn...

"That’s kind of how I roll. I’m a little impulsive, you know me, but that was probably one of the most unhinged things I’ve ever done in my life. And I’ll probably have six other marriages, it’s just who I am."

The 'White Lotus' star insisted no one had been unfaithful but couldn't share any other details after signing a non-disclosure agreement, more commonly known as an NDA.

He said: “There was no cheating. Oh god, Andy, there’s a three letter thing that I signed. I plead the fifth!”

Lukas went on to apologise to Shania Twain, saying he was sorry for "wasting" her time after the 58-year-old singer serenaded the couple with 'You're Still the One' on their big day.

He said: “I want to apologise to Shania Twain for wasting her time. I mean, ‘we’re still holding on,’ ‘you’re still the one’ after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged. That was the biggest waste of her time. But, I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”