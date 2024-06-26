Oprah Winfrey once declined a party invite because she thought she was "too fat".

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her weight struggles

The 70-year-old TV star embarked on a weight-loss journey in the late 1980s - but Oprah found that in spite of her best efforts, she quickly regained the weight that she had lost.

During an appearance on the 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show', Oprah shared: "I didn't have a morsel of food for five solid months in losing that weight on [the all-liquid diet] Optifast.

"Three days later, I was 5 lbs. heavier, and a week later I was 10 lbs. heavier.

"The week before Christmas, I remember Don Johnson - the Don Johnson, of 'Miami Vice' - was having a party and had invited me and some members of my show to come, and I wouldn't go because I thought I was too fat to go."

Oprah recalled feeling a sense of shame about her weight struggles.

She said: "I'd gone from 145 [lbs.] on the day of the show. I think I was 157 [lbs.] in the course of, like, a week and a half or two. And the shame started again."

Despite this, Oprah previously confessed to being a "steadfast participant" in America's diet culture.

The veteran TV star acknowledged that she's played an influential role in shaping the conversation around diet and health in the US.

Oprah - who hosted her own TV talk-show for 25 years - said on a YouTube special earlier this year: "I want to acknowledge that I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture.

"Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online, I've been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight-loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I've been working in television."