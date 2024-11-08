Elizabeth Hurley would “outlaw air fresheners in cars” if she was Queen of England.

Elizabeth Hurley has revealed what she would ban if she was Queen

The brunette beauty plays Queen Helena Henstridge in TV series 'The Royals' has outlined the laws she would rubber stamp if she was in charge of giving Royal Assent.

When asked by The Guardian newspaper what laws she would pass to make the UK a happier or unhappier place, she said: “My favourite part of playing the Queen in ‘The Royals’ was saying 'walk away’ when anyone annoyed me and watching them dutifully scurry off.

“I’d like to make that a house law at home. If I were the real Queen, I’d outlaw air fresheners in cars – they’re all disgusting.

“I’d pass a law obliging food manufacturers to put large UPF stickers on ultra-processed foods, so we wouldn’t have to spend hours squinting at ingredient lists.

“I’d ban prison sentences for white-collar criminals and make them give back to the community instead – imagine if Lester Piggott [the late professional jockey and trainer] had had to spend years teaching inner-city kids to ride horses.

“And I’d lock up violent criminals for longer.”

The 59-year-old star - who played Vanessa Kensington in 1997's ‘Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery’ - is still shining bright as an actress, and is fronting Debenhams’ 2024 Christmas advertising campaign in the UK.

Called ‘Duh, Debenhams’, it highlights how festive shopping can be a “seamless experience” when customers buy on the retailer’s website.

Elizabeth said: “I loved being part of the Debenhams Christmas campaign, especially as I am lazy and do most of my shopping online.

“I never need much persuading to shimmy around in a sequined dress while spraying glorious perfume on myself.

“Plus, I stole the faux sheepskin rug I’m draped over in the ad, so I’ll be lounging on that a lot this year.”