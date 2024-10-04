Pamela Anderson insists Hulu never contacted her before they made ‘Pam and Tommy’.

The former ‘Baywatch’ actress, 57, was left devastated in 1995 when a sex tape she made with her then-husband, Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy Lee, 62, leaked – and the streamer’s 2022 show starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the couple raked up the scandal again.

Pamela has now told Glamour after being named one of the magazine’s Global Women of 2024 about the project: “They (Hulu) never called me. I’ve never had any input. I didn’t know anything about it.”

The makers of the show have said they tried to get in touch with Pamela but never got a reply.

Pamela went on about the lasting impact of her sex tape leak scandal being shown in the drama: “It made me so nauseous to even think about it again when it came out, this Hulu thing.

“It really felt like another kick in the stomach that people might find that entertaining.

“And that was… I think I lost my husband, my sanity, my career.

“In the moment I didn't realize it, like post-traumatic, and so then you just start acting out.

“And I knew that I had lots of things that happened (to me) that I could have handled differently… in this world, it’s really important how you manage your career. And I was just Wild West-ing it.”

Pamela recently told how she was now determined to “make life beautiful no matter what it takes”.

She made the declaration on her Instagram after turning 57, and also told in her

Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ about her search for human connection: “Love is the most important thing in the world. So if you’re in love, you’re brave, and it’s an important thing to cherish… I know nothing when it comes to relationships.

“You fall in love with people there to expose a part of yourself that you need to get through. Relationships are mirrors.

“You can love somebody, but you can’t change them. And sometimes the most loving thing to do is get out of the way!”