Piers Morgan has hailed Phil Donahue as a "true trail-blazing icon" of the TV industry.

Phil Donahue passed away over the weekend

The legendary talk-show star died on Sunday (18.08.24), aged 88, following a long illness, and Piers has taken to social media to heap praise on the former host of 'The Phil Donahue Show'.

Piers, 59 - who hosted 'Piers Morgan Live' on CNN between 2011 and 2014 - wrote on X: "RIP Phil Donahue, 88.

"One of the true trail-blazing icons of American television. He hosted over 6,000 talk shows, and was the first to interact with a studio audience. Interviewing him for CNN a few years ago lived up to every expectation.. such a clever, interesting man. (sic)"

Elsewhere, former talk-show host Sally Jessy Raphael has also taken to social media to praise the legendary broadcaster.

The 89-year-old TV star - who hosted the talk-show show 'Sally' for almost two decades - acknowledged that he played a significant role in her own success.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "This is a very sad day. I admired Phil Donahue for so many reasons, and he was one of the finest broadcasters in American television. If there wasn't a Phil, there would have never been a Sally. My thoughts and prayers go out to Marlo and their family. #RIP #Legend #talkshows (sic)"

Meanwhile, Montel Williams has hailed Donahue as a "true pioneer".

The 68-year-old star - who hosted 'The Montel Williams Show' between 1991 and 2008 - said in a statement: "Yesterday, we lost a true pioneer. Phil Donahue, the godfather of talk shows, forever changed the landscape of television. My thoughts and prayers are with Marlo and his family. Rest in peace, Phil."