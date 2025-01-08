Piers Morgan is to leave News UK to focus on expanding his Uncensored YouTube channel.

Piers Morgan is to leave News UK to focus on expanding his Uncensored YouTube channel

The former 'Good Morning Britain' presenter returned to News UK - the publisher of The Sun and The Times newspapers - in 2022 after penning a three-year contract, which included presenting on TalkTV, the company's now-defunct channel, and writing columns for The Sun and New York Post newspapers.

Now, through his Wake Up Productions production company, Piers will be take ownership of the Uncensored media brand and Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel, which has 3.6 million subscribers, and he has signed a four-year revenue-sharing deal with the Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK.

He told Sky News: "I have had a great time working back at News and am delighted that we will continue to be partners.

"Owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content.

"It's clear from the recent US election that YouTube is an increasingly powerful and influential media platform, and Uncensored is one of the fastest-growing shows on it in the world.

"I'm very excited about the potential for Uncensored."

As a result of Piers' new deal, News UK will receive a percentage of the advertising revenue generated by the Uncensored YouTube channel until 2029.

Piers also took to Instagram to share a recording of a Sky News bulletin explaining his News UK exit, writing: "BREAKING NEWS: Me!"

The broadcaster quit 'Good Morning Britain' on March 9th, 2021, after Ofcom received a record 58,000 complaints about his comments toward Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, following her interview with Oprah Winfrey days earlier.

Earlier in the day, he stormed off the 'GMB' set after his co-star Alex Beresford accused him of "trashing" Meghan - who is married to Prince Harry - during a debate about her tell-all chat.

Piers has since been cleared by the media regulator, which found he did not breach the broadcasting code.