Rosie O'Donnell felt "so much love" when her son got married.

The 62-year-old comedienne took to revealed on Instagram that her `adopted son Blake, 24, had tied the knot with his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt and that she and her son danced to the Cyndi Lauper classic 'Time After Time' on his big day.

She wrote: "If ur lost u can look and u will find me - time after time - our mother-son dance song.

"So much love."

The day before the wedding, the former talk show host took to social media that the ceremony was about to take place as she referenced the famous musical number from 'My Fair Lady'.

She wrote: "HE’S GETTING MARRIED IN THE MORNING!!!!!"

The 'Flintstones' star - who also has adopted children Parker, 29, Chelsea, 26, Vivienne, 21, and Dakota, 11 - unveiled the engagement in 2022 as she shared a snap of her son getting down on one knee to his significant other.

At the time, they had been attending a performance of 'The Phantom of the Opera' at the Majestic Theatre in New York in front of the audience and politician Hilary Clinton.

Alongside a snap of the big moment, Rosie wrote on Instagram: "Last night—my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him—and she said yes. The crowd clapped—and hillary clinton was there too—i cried all through phantom of the opera—wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family."

Blake took to social media himself to quip that he "liked it so he put a ring on it", in a nod to the lyrics of Beyonce's hit 'Single Ladies.'

He said: "I liked it so I (finally) put a ring on it. I can't wait to start the next chapter in our lives together, and I'm so grateful to be doing it with my ride or die."