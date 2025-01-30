Ryan Murphy has become a father for the first time.

Ryan and Bridget Muphy have welcomed their baby girl into the world

The Olympic swimmer and his wife Bridget welcomed their baby girl Eevi Lillian Murphy into the world on Friday (24.01.25), and she weighed 9 lbs. 8oz.

Captioning the sweet Instagram photo carousel, which included a picture of the smitten couple kissing while Bridget is lying in her hospital bed while cradling their little bundle of joy, he wrote: "Eevi Lillian Murphy came into the world on 01.24.25

- 9lb 8oz, 22 in.

"A name of Finnish origin meaning 'life'."

After the nine-time Olympic medallist shared the news with his 234,000 followers, thousands left their congratulations and well wishes.

His mom Katy wrote: "I love Eevi so much!

[I] can’t wait to hold her and spoil her soon!"

Three-time US Olympic swimmer Abbey Weitzeil wrote: "Eevi, she’s beautiful, congrats you guys!"

While Meghan Dressel - the wife of freestyle, butterfly, and individual medley swimming sensation Caeleb Dressel - posted: "Congratulations Mom and Dad.

"She is so perfect."

Other cute snaps in the gallery include Eevi sleeping while she held hands with Ryan and Bridget.

Bridget revealed to her husband that the couple were expecting a girl after he took bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She stood in the stand with a banner that had "it's a girl" written all over it.

Katy revealed the gender reveal was a bit last-minute

She told People last July: "The little reveal ... [it] was a very last minute that the decision was made.

"She had this idea and she ran it by all of us and we were like, 'Heck, yeah, you guys were just waiting to open that little slip of paper' and, yeah, and that's, that's how it all happened."

Ryan's sister Shannon welcomed a baby girl last year.