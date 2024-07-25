Salma Hayek was "proud" to have the "honour" of carrying the Olympic flame.

Salma Hayek during the Olympic Torch Relay

The 57-year-old actress was among 175 torchbearers who helped take the torch from Rambouillet to Versailles on Tuesday (23.07.24) ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics kicking off later this week and she was delighted to have been invited to take part.

Sharing photos of herself in her ceremonial attire with the likes of soccer star Presnel Kimpembe, singer-and-actor Patrick Bruel and politician Rachida Dati, Salma wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday, I had the honor of carrying the Olympic flame, a symbol of light, hope, peace, and unity.

"If you believe in these values, know that you were with me every step of the way.

"As I passed the torch and took part in the relay, I was proud to represent the enduring spirit of the Olympics, bringing light, hope, and unity to all. #Olympics #Paris2024.(sic)"

Ahead of the Torch Relay, the 'Frida' star admitted she had been "feeling the excitement" of the occasion.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram, she wrote: ""Getting ready to participate in the Olympic torch relay in Paris! Feeling the excitement and unity the Olympics brings. Stay tuned for more photos with the torch tomorrow."

An explanation of why torchbearers are chosen on the official website for the Olympics stated they are "selected based on their commitment, dedication and how they embody at least one of the core tenets of Paris 2024," which include "sports and the Games," "communities" and "the collective."

Tony Estanguet, president of the 2024 Paris Olympics, said in a statement: "The Torch Relay is, above all, a human adventure, represented by the stories of each Torchbearer.

"Be they athletes or sports enthusiasts, committed to their local communities or involved in meaningful community projects, the people we call the Forerunners represent the richness and diversity of our society.

"With them, the Torch Relay will be a wonderful moment of openness, transmission and sharing."