Sarah Ferguson has shut down rumours she could re-marry Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their wedding day in July 1986

The Duchess of York was married to the scandal-hit son of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from 1986 until their split in 1992, with the pair divorcing in 1996, and the former couple have daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, together.

The pair have remained extremely close, which has led to speculation they could rekindle their romance and even walk down the aisle again; however, Sarah is adamant it's not on the cards.

She told the new issue of Bella magazine: “I get asked that all the time.

“We are very happy as we are now, thank you!”

Being in the public eye and marrying into the Royal Family means the 64-year-old author and philanthropist has seen many untruths about herself, and the worst she has seen was people would rather sleep with a goat than have sex with her.

Fergie said: "My life changed forever on 23 July 1986 when I married into the royal family. Of course, being in the public eye constantly brings challenges, but also great privileges. I hope I have used whatever platform I have to bring about some good, particularly in terms of my charity work."

Asked what the most absurd fact she's seen spewed about her was, she replied: "Goodness, quite a lot of nonsense has been written over the years. One of the worst headlines was '82 per cent would rather sleep with a goat than Fergie.' It's never left me."

Fergie vowed to the late Queen she would always “be there” for Andrew.

The writer made the pledge as Her Majesty had always supported the royal, who was under fire over the fallout from his friendship with late paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the claim he had sex with one of the financier’s trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre – which he denies.

Sarah said on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ about being there for Andrew during his “darkest times” despite not being a couple anymore: “We are longer divorced than married and I believe in the three c’s – communicate, compromise and compassion.

“That’s what I do with (Andrew.) We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me.

“In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him. The Queen of England was there for him – his mum.

“I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey.’

“We’ve all got journeys; we just need to be there with kindness and no judgement.”

Sarah added she believed in standing by Andrew as she thinks he is a “good man”.

The pair also still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Along with remaining close to Andrew despite their divorce, Sarah formed a close friendship with the Queen before her death in September aged 96.

She has been looking after the royal’s beloved corgis Sandy and Muick, which she gave the monarch as a gift from her, Andrew and their daughters.