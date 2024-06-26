Scarlett Johansson thinks Zoe Kravitz is a "wonderful person".

Scarlett Johansson has heaped praise on Zoe Kravitz

The 39-year-old actress stars alongside Channing Tatum - Zoe's fiance - in the new comedy-drama film 'Fly Me to the Moon', and Scarlett has admitted to being a huge fan of their romance.

Speaking to E! News, Scarlett shared: "I feel like that was news when we first started working. I was like, 'Wait, no, you're dating one of my favourite people. She's so great.'"

Scarlett and Zoe, 35, previously worked together on 'Rough Night', the 2017 comedy movie.

And the Hollywood star was thrilled to learn that Zoe was dating Channing, 44.

Scarlett - who is married to comedian Colin Jost - explained: "I love his fiancee. We've made a film together like several years ago. She's a wonderful person."

Zoe previously admitted that she's made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The actress-turned-director - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - told GQ magazine: "You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

Despite this, Zoe admitted that she relished the experience of working with Channing on the thriller film 'Blink Twice'.

The actress also revealed that they both share a passion for film-making.

She shared: "He’s just a wonderful human.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Zoe believes their romance grew stronger as a result of working together.

She said: "I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger."