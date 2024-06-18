Scooter Braun has retired as a music manager.

The 42-year-old entrepreneur - who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato during his career - has taken to social media to announce that he's retiring from music management after 23 years.

He wrote on Instagram: "I have been blessed to have had a 'Forrest Gump'-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen. I'm constantly pinching myself and asking 'how did I get here?' And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end (sic)"

Scooter - who has sons Levi and Jagger, and daughter Hart with his ex-wife Yael Cohen - is now determined to focus more attention on his family life.

The entrepreneur - who will remain as the CEO of HYBE America, the entertainment company - wrote: "It's a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question 'who would I be without them?' I was really just 19 years old when I started. So for my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It's all I had known.

"But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn't willing to lose. (sic)"

Scooter also revealed that he's been thinking about stepping away from management for some time.

He shared: "You see, life doesn't hand you YOUR plan, it hands you GOD's plan. And God has been pushing my in this direction for some time. (sic)"