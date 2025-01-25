Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ lawyers have accused federal investigators of misconduct.

The rapper, 55, is languishing in jail awaiting trial in May on charges including sex trafficking, and his legal team has now alleged investigators posing as prison guards illegally searched the star’s cell – seizing privileged materials and listening in on his confidential communications.

A filing from his lawyers obtained by DailyMail.com argues the alleged search was not about securing contraband but was aimed at gathering evidence for the prosecution.

The former rap mogul’s legal team is calling it “illegal,” alleging investigators even listened to his conversations with his lawyers.

It comes as accusations against Combs continue to mount since his arrest in September.

He has pleaded not guilty to a slew of criminal charges, with multiple alleged victims coming forward since he was seized to allege he committed offences from abuse to rape.

In addition to the allegations surrounding the search of his cell, a new Investigation Discovery documentary titled ‘The Fall of Diddy’ will feature several shocking claims about the rapper.

Among the most disturbing are those of Danyel Smith, the former editor-in-chief of Vibe magazine, who claims Combs threatened her life in 1994. She said after she refused to show Combs an early preview of a magazine cover featuring him, he “said he’d see me dead in a trunk if I didn’t show it to him”.

The journalist added Combs only apologised to her after she threatened to go to the authorities – but not before he allegedly showed up at the Vibe offices with “two tough guys” looking for her.

The documentary also includes an anonymous testimony from a former Howard University student who claims to have witnessed Combs physically assaulting a woman in 1988.

They said: “He was screaming, ‘Get your a** downstairs.’ He started beating on her, whipping her with a belt.”

Combs’ legal team has dismissed the documentary as part of a “media circus”, accusing its producers of failing to provide enough time for his representatives to respond to the allegations.

His attorney said: “This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative.”