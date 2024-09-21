Selena Gomez has declared she’s not ashamed to have admitted she can’t carry children and has bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez has declared she’s not ashamed to have admitted she can’t carry children and has bipolar disorder

The ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress, 32, recently said she was planning to adopt a baby before she met her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco, 36, who she has been dating since 2023 – but then revealed she has had to come to terms with the fact she won’t be able to become a mother naturally due to medical reasons.

She said at a Women in Film event which she attended alongside her 11-year-old sister Gracie Elliott Teefey: “I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help, when you want help.

“That is not shameful. So yeah, I shared that I can’t carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar – f*** off. That’s what my life is like.”

Selena added she wants to “advocate for women”, and that’s why she shares her pain.

She said: “That’s why I like to be honest – because everybody’s going through something.

“I don’t have it all together. I’m me. And that’s all I can be.

“So do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person, that you aren’t kind, that you won’t treat people with respect.

“’Cause that is not lame, that is so cool of you guys.

“And that is the fact. So, screw anyone who tells you you’re a victim. You’re a survivor in my book.”

Selena revealed in Vanity Fair’s October issue that she is unable to carry her own children saying: “I haven’t ever said this... but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy… that was something I had to grieve for a while.”

The actress previously discussed suffering from complications with lupus and revealed her bipolar diagnosis in April 2020.