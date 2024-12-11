Selena Gomez often feels "isolated" in Hollywood.

The 'Only Murders In The Building' star opened up about her experiences during a key note speech at the Academy Women’s Luncheon Presented by Chanel at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday (10.12.24) and urged any young women who feel "lonely" at industry events to come over and chat to her.

In her speech to the audience - which included Ariana Grande, Olivia Wilde, Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson and Sarah Paulson - Selena said: "I know firsthand how isolating this industry will feel at times, but moments like this and rooms like this, and talking to all these amazing women just reminds me that I'm not alone, and we aren't alone.

"We share. And when we stand together, we create a ripple effect that stretches far beyond our own lives. That's why events like [this] are so important, they're a celebration of our collective achievements, but they're also a reminder of the work we still have to do."

She went on to add: "To the young women watching us, I just want you to know that you are heard and you are seen, and your perspective matters deeply.

"And if you ever feel lonely at any event, I'm usually on my phone, playing some sort of weird game. Just come up to me, and I'll be happy to chat."

During her speech, the TV star also called for the prioritisation of mental health issues, saying: "It’s about taking action to ensure that underserved communities have access to mental health resources.

"It’s about showing them that when we come together, we can make a real difference."

At the event, Selena went on to tell PEOPLE that she often uses humour to find the positive during dark times. She told the publication: "It's humour for me.

"I know people say it's a defence mechanism, however, I think it's a great distraction from all of the noise sometimes. And just to have a laugh with your friends or do something that can bring you a little bit of light."

Selena is currently celebrating being nominated for two Golden Globes - for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Only Murders in the Building' and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her film 'Emilia Perez'.

At the lunch, she was seated with Ariana Grande - who is nominated in the same film category for her role in 'Wicked' - and the pop star admitted she's thrilled to be competing for the award alongside Selena.

She told Variety: "I respect her so much, and I’ve always adored her. I was really happy for her to see us on that list together. It was very special.

"I really love watching this moment happen for Selena. I know how hard she’s worked and how long she’s waited.

"I recognise that because it resonates with me so I know that feeling. So when you can reach out to your friends in the industry and say, ‘Great work, congratulations,’ why not do it?

"I don’t know Selena as well as I wish I did so I’m excited to sit next to her today."

Selena also revealed she got a congratulatory message from Ariana after the nominations were announced, adding to Variety: "Ariana texted me and it was the sweetest note and it was about six in the morning. We sent each other voice messages. It was very exciting."