Selena Gomez doesn't enjoy being the centre of attention

The 32-year-old actress has admitted that she loves the experience of working with "collaborative" filmmakers, like Jacques Audiard, who directed Selena in 'Emilia Perez'.

The actress - who has also enjoyed success as a musician - told Variety: "I’ve never wanted to be the centre of attention, so I love working with filmmakers that make it feel collaborative.

"Jacques was like a little kid. He would get so excited when we’d do something right, and he would let us know - even though I couldn’t understand him half the time. I was appreciative."

Asked if Jacques - who was born in Paris - spoke French during the shoot, Selena replied: "It was such a weird experience. We had translators; we had coaches; we had Jacques’ interpreter. French, English, Spanish - it was the wildest combination, but he pulled it off."

Although Selena doesn't enjoy being the centre of attention, she's still keen to test herself as an actress.

She said: "I have been acting and singing my whole life, but this is all a new experience for me. I’m really proud of the choices I’ve made, because I go for the parts that scare me a little. That’s the rush I crave."

Selena achieved billionaire status earlier this year, and she recently admitted that she feels "really proud" of her success.

Despite this, Selena doesn't feel as though success has changed her at all.

Asked about her billionaire status, Selena told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t really pay much attention.

"I don’t think anything about me has changed. I don’t think that I feel different. I think I’m just really proud. And also, personally, I just don’t think it’s anyone’s business."