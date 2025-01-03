Selena Gomez felt "so scared" before her first kiss.

Selena Gomez felt anxious before her first kiss

The 32-year-old actress has revealed that her first-ever kiss was with Dylan Sprouse on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody', and Selena has now confessed to feeling very anxious about kissing her co-star.

The brunette beauty - who began her career as a child actress - told W Magazine: "My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody', which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

"It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared. My real-life one would probably be with a boy named Juan, and I was 14."

Selena landed her first acting job when she was just seven years old and she's "never looked back" since then.

The actress shared: "I've always been a tad dramatic and appreciated the grandness of theatre because my mom was a theatre actress.

"When I was five, I'd watch rehearsals and I'd never be bored. I got the bug and asked if I could do it. My mom was very scared, but she was super supportive. I was seven when I got my first job. I've just never looked back."

Selena starred in a series of children's TV shows during her younger years. But the actress has acknowledged that 'Spring Breakers' - the 2012 crime-comedy film - has proven to be a turning point in her career.

She explained: "I felt I needed a jolt. And working on that film, as audacious as it was, I felt a rush I had never felt before.

"I generally live in comedy, and that’s really fun - I'm naturally pretty dry and sarcastic. But to be challenged in a role is what I really crave as an actor."