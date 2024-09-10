Selena Gomez has learned not to announce her regular social media breaks.

Selena Gomez has learned not to announce her regular social media breaks

The 32-year-old singer and actress has made a habit of announcing to her hundreds of millions of online fans she would be resting from posting – only to post again around a day later.

She has now told Vanity Fair about her new social media blackout policy: “I learned not to say that anymore.”

Her magazine profile added she was currently on a hiatus from the web, with Selena adding about her time out: “I’ve been loving it. I’ve been working out. I’ve been taking care of myself. It’s the first time I’ve had a break in a little bit. So I feel good.”

Selena also hinted she wanted to keep her year-long relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, offline, adding: “We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules.

“I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

And the actress also dropped a hint if she and Benny got hitched she would not be abiding by the tradition of dropping her surname.

She said: “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it.”

In February 2023, Selena became the most followed woman on Instagram after surpassing Kylie Jenner.

Selena has previously revealed she had taken a four-year break from social media by allowing her team to run her accounts.

She told ‘Good Morning America’: “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world.”

Selena’s most recent announcement she was giving up social media came in January after the 81st annual Golden Globe awards, with the actress telling fans: “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters.”

One day later, she returned online to promote a cooking video with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.