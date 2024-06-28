Shania Twain has opened up about the struggles she faced after her parents died and she was left to raise her siblings.

Shania Twain's family struggles

The 58-year-old singer/songwriter has detailed how in 1987 her mother Sharon Morrison and step-father Jerry Twain died in a car accident, leaving Shania to take care of her younger family members.

She told The Sun newspaper: "“It was a very touch and go period in my life.

“I had frostbite many times just by not having the right clothes.

“I’d have to go down to the river and bring back coolers of water to drink and do the laundry down there by hand.

“I chopped my own wood, piled my own wood.

It was a lot of pressure.

“I barely slept.”

And, Shania has talked about the huge changes music stardom brought to her life.

She said: "I went from sleeping in cars to travelling first class. But it is really only now where I am enjoying the full lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, Shania is set to play the Legends slot at Glastonbury over the weekend and recently hailed it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, following in the footsteps of people like Dolly Parton, Diana Ross and Kenny Rogers.

She told the BBC: "They are all people I consider to be music heroes and have been a big influence on my own career, so it’s surreal to have been invited."

Shania believes her Glastonbury performance will be a landmark moment in her career.

She said: "It’s been explained to me that it is a real event, a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Everyone keeps going: ‘Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences.’"

Shania is ultimately determined to put on a memorable show for her fans.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker shared: "I'm planning on getting up there and having so much fun.

"I'd love to be able to sing with everyone and be a part of the journey of the crowd. So, I'm going to do everything familiar. I want to do the hits. I want to do what they know."