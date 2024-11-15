Shawn Mendes admits he and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello "haven't been the closest" lately.

Shawn Mendes has admitted he and ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello aren't 'the closest' right now

The 'Nobody Knows' singer, 26, recently stated that he considers the 27-year-old 'Havana' hitmaker - who he split from in November 2021 after two years of dating - "one of [his] closest best friends", however, he has now admitted that though they will always share a special bond, they have drifted apart over the past "couple of years".

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "I think we haven't been the closest over the last couple of years, but I think we really know each other.

"We spent a lot of time together; we really know each other's hearts. Even when all the sound and all the noise is happening, we can kinda see through each other's bull**** pretty easily. And it's just nice to have that."

Shawn admitting the pair haven't been the closest lately comes after he admitted he gets frustrated at speculation they are "against each other" because she remains someone he can confide in.

He told the New York Times newspaper: “I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say.

"But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day.

“Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way."

In 2022, Shawn abruptly cancelled a two-year international tour of more than 80 dates amid mental health struggles as he was "severely depressed" and no longer felt like himself.

He reflected: “The shows I could get through and find beauty in them.

“But when I would step offstage, I just didn’t recognise myself.

“I was a shell — like talking to a wall.”

Today (15.11.24), Shawn has released his deeply personal self-titled LP 'Shawn' and previously described music as "like medicine".

Sharing a trailer for the follow-up to 2020's 'Wonder', he wrote: "Music really can be medicine. 2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago I couldn't step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift. (sic)"