Shawn Mendes believes it's impossible to get through life "without getting hurt".

Shawn Mendes has reflected on his relationship dramas

The 26-year-old pop star has previously dated the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello, and Shawn has now revealed the lessons he's learned from his relationship dramas.

The 'Stitches' hitmaker - who briefly dated Sabrina in early 2023 - told John Mayer on his 'How’s Life' show: "The biggest lesson I’ve heard is no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone."

Shawn also recalled trying to navigate his way through an awkward love triangle.

He shared: "I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, [I] express I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings. Maybe instead of two days it could have been two weeks."

It's been widely speculated that 'Taste' - Sabrina's hit single - relates to her brief romance with Shawn.

The 25-year-old pop star sings: "I heard you're back together and if that's true / You'll just have to taste me when he's kissin' you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you'll taste me too."

Shawn and Camila first split in 2021, before they briefly rekindled their romance last year.

Camila, 27, has subsequently admitted that their relationship just didn't "feel right".

During an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Camila explained: "I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realise that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.'"