Sir Elton John is selling off his unwanted clothes on eBay to raise money for charity.

The legendary singer has opened up his wardrobe and listed the contents on the auction website as part of a massive fundraiser for his charity the Elton John AIDS Foundation which has been dubbed the 'Rocket Man Resale' with items up for grabs including a Saint Laurent leopard print knee-length coat, Gucci loafers emblazoned with the words 'Suck Me' and a blue Versace tracksuit.

He said in a statement: "Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.

"Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma."

As well as high-end designer gear, the star is also selling off less pricey items including concert T-shirts and baseball caps. The sale began on June 27 and all the proceeds will be going to his charity.

Sir Elton and his husband David Furnish launched the sale with a live-streamed shopping event on eBay Live. As well as Elton's clothes and accessories, fans will be able to snap up pieces donated by his famous friends including fashion designers Donatella Versace and Betsey Johnson, singer Brandi Carlile,

and TV hosts Robin Roberts and Andy Cohen.

Charis Marquez, Vice President of Fashion at eBay, said in a statement: "Elton John’s wardrobe is decades in the making – to own something worn by him is to own a piece of music and fashion history.

"Having a cultural icon selling his pre-loved fashion on eBay in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation is a real indicator of our ability to offer incredible access to luxury items that you just can’t find anywhere else."