Jessica Simpson has overcome her fears by "eliminating" alcohol from her life.

Jessica Simpson's sobriety has changed her life

The 43-year-old star has been sober for the last six years, and Jessica admits that she doesn't even recognise her old self.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't even know that person.

"That person was not feeling. Now I'm in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it's a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don't hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear."

Jessica assumed control of her eponymous fashion label two years ago, and the blonde beauty has been happy to "invest" in herself.

The pop star - who has Maxwell, 11, Ace, ten, and Birdie, four, with her husband Eric Johnson - explained: "I will not believe that there is a way to fail, so I don't.

"I think maybe for your average person it's risky to do what I do and to invest in yourself, but I believe in myself so much and I believe in myself enough to know my worth and to invest in my worth, and to hopefully achieve that and then some for my kids."

Jessica regained control of her fashion line after Sequential Brands Group Inc, the parent company of the brand, filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2021.

Jessica told Footwear News at the time: "It means the absolute world to me to be able to take over complete ownership of my brand.

"After 16 years in business I feel ready to meet this next exciting phase with open arms. I know the sky is the limit when my mom, our incredible team and I lock into our customers completely."