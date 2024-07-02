Sophie Turner is revelling in “sun, sex and suspicious parents”.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress, 28, made the cheeky remark in a caption alongside a photo dump on her Instagram including a photo from a romantic picnic she recently had with her 29-year-old British aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

Her first picture from the date showed the couple’s scenic view of the countryside, while a second image from the afternoon taken by her partner showed Sophie sitting on one of two blankets.

The other snaps in her Instagram carousel showed her enjoying time with girlfriends, some of which took place at pal Taylor Swift’s recent ‘Eras Tour’ concerts.

Sophie has been dating Peregrine since at least October 2023, when the pair were seen kissing in Paris.

They had another PDA session in London a month later, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time that the two had “become progressively closer”.

And in January, the couple were photographed on a late-night city stroll before they took their relationship Instagram official.

Sophie debuted her relationship with Peregrine in a post showing them on a group ski trip.

A source told Us Weekly after the holiday the pair were “getting fairly serious”.

The insider added: “They had an immediate spark when they first started dating… (Sophie) never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly.”

Earlier this month, Sophie and Peregrine relaxed on an Italian getaway and were photographed walking in Capri with wine and cigarettes in hand.

Sophie is still navigating her divorce from musician Joe Jonas, 34, who filed to end their four-year marriage in Miami in September 2023, claiming that their union was “irretrievably broken.”

The actress later asked a judge to “reactivate” the case after attempts to settle child custody and property failed, with the estranged couple sharing daughters Willa, who is nearly four, and 22-month-old Delphine.