Stephen Baldwin has congratulated his daughter Hailey Bieber on having her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

The actor sent his well-wishes after the model, 27, and her singer partner, 30, announced on Friday (24.08.24) they were parents to son Jack Blues Bieber.

Stephen, 58, joined Justin’s mum Pattie Mallette, 49, in applauding the couple on the birth after she said on X: “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Minutes later, Stephen added: “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.”

His message comes after Hailey recently revealed she is no longer “super close” with her famous family.

She told W Magazine she feels like the distance is because she’s “very independent”, adding: “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Hailey stressed she has “very fond, beautiful memories” growing up with a “fairly normal childhood”.

Shortly after the chat came out, Stephen seemingly responded to her public slighting with a selfie video that appeared to address Hailey’s comments in the caption.

He said online: “Today, staying positive is a choice !! so I’m trusting in the power of joy, peace, and happiness. Finally if anyone hasn’t told you today, (kissing emoji.) I LOVE YOU (red heart emoji.)”

Hailey and Justin married at a New York City courthouse in 2018, and they took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their boy.

A year later the pair put on a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina in front on their family and famous friends including Kendall Jenner and Jaden Smith.

Justin uploaded a photo of his newborn son’s tiny feet to announce his arrival to fans, which his wife appeared to be holding.

The singer captioned the snap: “WELCOME HOME.”

Hailey and Justin revealed they were expecting in May by posting a string of snaps taken during their wedding vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.