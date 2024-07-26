Stevie Nicks was rushed to hospital in the middle of the night after being struck down with a mystery infection.

Stevie Nicks has opened up about her health scare

The 76-year-old Fleetwood Mac star was staying in a "fabulous castle" in Scotland prior to her gig in Glasgow on July 6 but she pulled out of the show at the last minute explaining she needed surgery on her leg - and now she's revealed she was actually seriously ill with an infection and was rushed to hospital by her butler.

During her rescheduled gig at Glasgow's OVO Hydro venue on Wednesday (26.04.24), Stevie explained the cancellation to the crowd.

In a video from the gig posted on YouTube, she told the audience: "When I got here, I was just really so excited to be in Glasgow. And then I don't know what happened, I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy.

"And I'm staying at this fabulous castle ... we get here days early because we want to be here for a few days before [the gig] and I finally just looked at my assistant – it was like two in the morning – and I said, ‘I think we need to go to emergency [room]’. And she looked at me and I said, ‘I’m not kidding! I think we need to go to the hospital’."

Stevie went on to reveal her butler ended up driving her to the hospital in the middle of the night. She added: "And so our butler – this wonderful man, his name was Simian – throws us in his BMW Sedan which was so great and off we sped through the night to a hospital. And I was there for two days .

"They let me go back to the castle, and we cancelled this show and I've been fighting this throughout this whole thing, this whole tour, fighting what started here, and I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here."

As well as cancelling her show in Glasgow, Stevie also called off a gig at at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester and the tour changes were put down to a leg issue which required surgery.

A statement previously posted on X explained: "Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday 6 July and Manchester Tuesday 9 July have been postponed."

Stevie played the rescheduled Manchester show on July 16.