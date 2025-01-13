Naya Rivera's ex Ryan Dorsey has penned an emotional poem to mark what would have been the late star's 38th birthday.

Ryan Dorsey has penned an emotional poem about dealing with the loss of his ex-wife Naya Rivera

The 'Glee' star had been on a boating excursion on Lake Piru with their son Josey, now nine, when she tragically died in a drowning accident at the age of 33 in 2020, and five heavenly birthdays on, Ryan admits seeing photographs of the pair “still f****** stings” and that he is “doing the best [he] can” for their boy.

In a moving tribute, Ryan penned on Sunday (12.01.25): "Happy Heavenly Birthday.

5 birthdays since you’ve been gone. Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong.

The memories attached to places. Still see all the things, see all our faces.

Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song.

I shake my head often still in disbelief,

They say time heals all, but all is not grief.

Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx,

As the time goes by, Im often alone and sit and think.

I think more of our better times,

Like this picture from the past, but it still f****** stings.

So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub,

And if you’re reading this,

Be kind to the one’s you love,

You’ll never know when you give your last hug. (sic)"

Naya and her son had briefly swum in the lake, but due to the high-speed winds, she insisted they get back on the boat, and although she managed to get him back to safety, she did not have the energy to save herself.

Ryan and Josey have made it a yearly tradition to release butterflies in Naya’s memory on Mother’s Day.

The 41-year-old actor - who was married to the actress between 2014 and 2018 - told E! News: "When Josey was little he loved butterflies and going to the butterfly garden at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles.

"Last year we released a bunch of butterflies while FaceTiming grandma in honour of Naya. He released them and said 'Happy Mother's Day in heaven, mommy!'

"It was equally so heart breaking and sweet.

"We plan to [release the butterflies] again this year. Make it a tradition."