Italy will always have a "special place" in Sting and Trudie Styler's "hearts".

Trudie Styler and Sting have had an affair with Italy for many years

The former Police frontman, 72, and the 70-year-old filmmaker have a home in Tuscany where they celebrate all their anniversaries and love nothing more than spending quality time with their children and grandchildren in the Italian sunshine.

Trudie told PEOPLE: "Sting and I fell in love with Italy many years ago — so much so that after one of our kids was born near Pisa, we spent years looking for a home for us all. Italy has always been incredibly kind to us.

"Since the 1980s when I made films here in Rome at Cinecittà, then Sting wrote one of his most emotional albums near Pisa the year after his parents died, and at the same time I gave birth to one of our kids, Italy has a special place in our hearts for many reasons."

The couple has owned the 16th century Il Palagio estate since 1997, and have a sprawling vineyard where they make their own wines.

Trudie has Mickey, 40, Jake, 39, Eliot, 33, and Giacomo, 28, with Sting, and the 'Fields of Gold' hitmaker has son Joe, 47, and daughter Fuschia, 42, with first wife Frances Tomelty, 75 - and the huge family "congregates together and connects".

She continued: "For 30 years now we’ve returned again and again to our place in Tuscany, with all of the family — our little kids are now all grown up and now bringing their own children.

"We all eat together, we read, swim, take walks, play games, we watch movies.

"We love to catch up with what’s going on in the vineyards and we’ll always have our wedding anniversary celebration there."

The 'Posso Entrare? An Ode to Naples' director - who has been married to the musician since 1992 - says their children are extremely proud of their parents.

She said: "They appreciate that we are busy and fulfilled.

"The kids all have their own paths and careers and they’ve got good work ethics, so we’re proud of them for that."