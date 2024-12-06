Teddi Mellencamp has moved in with Kyle Richards.

The 43-year-old reality star is temporarily living with her former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' co-star after splitting from husband Edwin Arroyave - with whom she has children Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and four-year-old Dove - as she and her estranged husband have adopted a "nesting" approach to co-parenting, meaning they take it in turns to stay in the family home with the kids.

Speaking on her 'Diamonds in the Rough' podcast, Teddi told her co-host Erika Jayne: “I live at Kyle’s. I saw you filmed in the glam room … that’s my bedroom now, b****!

“It’s so cosy.

“Thankfully, Kyle has let me do that. This is how you know there are real friendships to be made [on reality TV]. I was like, ‘Am I gonna get a place to live?’ I just zip on over, it’s close, easy. She cooks. Sometimes. We’re just starting. We’re newly into it.

“It does work out well for the kids — we’re right around the corner and everything’s on a calendar. They know exactly when I come and go and vice versa."

Teddi explained there is no "exact timing" to when she and Edwin are with their children, but despite their split, they are still "completely happy" to see one another and be there for their kids.

She said: "[The kids] know that we are separated, filed for divorce. I’m nesting.

“Some places you can just file for divorce … in California, there’s a six-month cooling-off period.

"During that six months, you can do a multitude of things. The way I learned about nesting was one of my good girlfriends, she’s a divorce coach. She told me about nesting. It’s where the kids stay [in the marital home] and the parents come and go.

“I can’t explain our exact timing. But both Edwin and I leave when the other one sleeps. We can both be there for sporting events … we’re completely happy to be around one another.”

Teddi filed for a divorce last month, describing it via social media as a "difficult decision".

She wrote on Instagram: "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter.

"Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward. (sic)"